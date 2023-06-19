Man found dead in Delaware River in Philadelphia, police say

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the Delaware River in Philadelphia early Monday evening, police said.

Police received a 911 call at 6:02 p.m. reporting a body floating in the river off 5501 Tacony Street. When officials arrived they recovered the body of an unidentified 38-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:24 p.m.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Police have not released a cause of death and said there were no signs of visible trauma. They continue to investigate.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.