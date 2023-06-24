Man found dead in Bucks County hospital parking lot

Law enforcement officials in Bucks County are investigating -- what police have called a "suspicious death" -- after a man was found dead behind the wheel of a pick-up truck in Bristol on Friday.

According to investigators, the body of a man was discovered after police were called, just after midnight, to investigate someone believed to be unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot of a hospital along Bath Road in Bristol, early Saturday morning.

On Saturday afternoon, officials said the individual -- who police have not yet provided identifying details on -- was deceased when officers arrived.

The truck had been parked in the lot for a few hours and the man never exited the vehicle, police said.

Officials said that the man's cause of death is not yet known and an investigation is ongoing.