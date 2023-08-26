Man found dead following arson fire at Philadelphia home

A man was found dead inside a Philadelphia home following an arson fire on Saturday.

Police were on patrol at 11:32 a.m. when they were flagged down in reference to a home that was on fire along the 5400 block of Vine Street. Firefighters responded to the home and the flames were brought under control.

After the fire, the Fire Marshal found a 66-year-old man on the first floor in the back of the home. He was pronounced dead at 4 p.m.

L&I also responded to the scene and residents at a nearby home were displaced.

The Fire Marshal ruled the fire an arson and police are investigating whether or not the man’s death was a homicide.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.