Man Fires Shots at Police During Chase, Officials Say

Police arrested a man accused of firing shots at officers during a chase in Philadelphia.

On Thursday at 5:20 p.m., 15th District officers spotted a black Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with no tag that was believed to be wanted in connection to several robberies.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The officers watched the vehicle until a man between his late 20’s and early 30’s jumped in and drove off. The officers pursued the jeep until the vehicle struck a pole on the 7300 block of Revere Street. The man then jumped out of the jeep and fired eight shots at the officers, investigators said.

The man then allegedly fled the scene on foot and tossed the weapon onto the roof of an Office Max store on the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police said the man then tried to hide underneath a car but was captured by the officers.

No injuries were reported during the incident and the officers never fired their weapons, according to investigators. Officials have not yet revealed the suspect’s identity.