Man Fires Back After Being Shot in Apparent Drive-by, Police Say

'Clearly two separate shooters,' opened fire early Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said

By Dan Stamm

A man fired back after being shot during an apparent drive-by shooting overnight, Philadelphia police said.

The shootout took place just before 1:30 a.m. at North Front and Cambria streets on the line of the Kensington and Fairhill neighborhoods, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

When police officers arrived on location they found a corner variety store struck by bullets, two parked cars struck by bullets and evidence that at least 24 shots were fired from two separate guns, but no gunshot victim, Small said.

While police investigated, a 21-year-old man shot multiple times turned up to a hospital, Small said. That man was listed in critical condition while undergoing treatment at another hospital after being transferred there.

"We do know that he was shot at the intersection of Front and Cambria," Small said.

Surveillance video shows a red vehicle, possibly a Jeep, drive up to the man while he was walking with another man, police said. Someone then fired out of the driver's side window.

After collapsing on the sidewalk, "you can clearly see on the recording that the shooting victim pulls his own weapon and begins returning fire," Small said.

The injured man then ran off with another man, Small said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police planned to hold the shot man since he also opened fire, investigators said.

No charges have been filed.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

