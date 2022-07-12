Léelo en español aquí.

Video captured the moments of a daylight robbery in Philadelphia where a man being robbed fought back against two armed robbers.

The video released Tuesday by Philadelphia police on YouTube shows the attempted robbery and shooting near the intersection of East Cheltenham Avenue and Erdick Street around 1:49 p.m. on Monday, July 11.

Video of the incident shows a man in a blue shirt tussling with the first would-be robber -- a thin-built man who police say was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans -- as they slammed into a stop sign pole.

As the two grappled on the ground, a second would-be robber -- a thin-built man who police said wore a white tank top, maroon shorts with a black design on the sides and black Crocs -- gets out of a dark-colored crossover-style SUV and heads toward the scene with his gun in hand, police said.

"The victim managed to wrestle a firearm away from offender #1 just as offender #2 began firing shots from his own firearm, striking the victim two times," police said in their news release.

The victim managed to fire at the second suspect, appearing to have struck the guy in the white shirt at least once, police said.

After the gunfire, the two would-be thieves hopped back into the SUV -- "possibly an Infiniti with chrome trim and billet style grill with no brand logo" that also could have bullet holes in the driver's side and rear panels -- and drove off on Erdick Street, police said.

The shooting left the man in the blue shirt hospitalized with gunshot wounds to his buttocks and left ankle, police said.

Police found the second suspect's Crocs at the scene.

If you spot the men involved, call 911 immediately, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to submit tips via call or text at 215-686-8477 or online.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.