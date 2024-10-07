Philadelphia

Man fatally struck in hit-and-run along N. Broad Street, police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A man was killed in a hit-and-run along N. Broad Street in North Philadelphia Sunday evening.

Around 7:29 p.m., Philadelphia police said a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian and a car happened along the 3900 block of N. Broad Street near the intersection of Elser Street, Police Inspector D.F. Pace said.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, was found on the street and was suffering from injuries that appeared to be from being hit by a car. He was transported to the hospital by medics where he was pronounced dead at 7:34 p.m., police said.

The driver who hit the victim did not stay at the scene, Pace said.

Due to the impact of the collision, parts of the car were left scattered in the road, Pace said. That combined with surveillance in the area allowed the police to quickly ID the car and locate it.

Investigators are working to identify who the driver of the car was.

At this time the victim has not been identified by police.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

