Man Fatally Shot in North Philadelphia Event Hall

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot at a Juniata Park event space early Sunday morning, authorities said.

At around 4:31 a.m. on the 900 block of East Luzerne Street, Philadelphia police responded to a report of a 24-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim, who was not identified by name, was pronounced dead by medics at the scene at 4:40 a.m., police said.

No arrest or weapon was recovered at the scene, police added.

The investigation is active and ongoing with the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Detectives Division.

The incident came during another night of weekend shootings in Philadelphia, including one shooting that left a 60-year-old man shot on the highway in Germantown. The victim, who was shot in the arm, was listed in stable condition. No arrest was made in connection with the incident, police said.

Another shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. on the 500 block of Gilham Street in Lawndale, in which a 49-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh. She was taken to Temple University Hospital - Jeanes Campus and was listed in stable condition.

A shooting was also reported at around 3:22 a.m. on the 3500 block of Oakmont Street in Holmesburg, in which a 41-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the back and buttocks. He was transported by police to Jefferson Frankford Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

A 42-year-old man was also shot repeatedly on the porch of his home in Summerdale just before midnight, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.