A search is underway after a man doing contract work on a home reportedly lost his footing on an embankment and fell into Big Timber Creek in Westville, officials said.

Dive and marine teams from Gloucester, Camden and Cumberland counties are assisting in operations along with several other local and state agencies, officials said.

According to Westville Police Chief Michael Parker, the man who call 9-1-1 said he and the missing man were doing work in the yard of a house and when he saw the man had fallen into the water he tried to throw him a line for saving. Eventually, the caller lost sight of the man in the water.

The operation is a search and rescue mission at this time, officials.

The identity of the man has not been released.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.