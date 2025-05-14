Gloucester County

Search and rescue underway after man falls into creek in Westville

By Brendan Brightman

Telemundo

A search is underway after a man doing contract work on a home reportedly lost his footing on an embankment and fell into Big Timber Creek in Westville, officials said.

Dive and marine teams from Gloucester, Camden and Cumberland counties are assisting in operations along with several other local and state agencies, officials said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Léelo en español aquí

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to Westville Police Chief Michael Parker, the man who call 9-1-1 said he and the missing man were doing work in the yard of a house and when he saw the man had fallen into the water he tried to throw him a line for saving. Eventually, the caller lost sight of the man in the water.

The operation is a search and rescue mission at this time, officials.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 4 hours ago

‘I am suffering': Husband of missing Chester Co. woman charged with her murder

New Jersey 6 hours ago

Teen escapes NJ home where she was locked in dog crate, abused by couple for years, police say

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Gloucester County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us