Man facing charges after body cam shows head-on collision with police vehicle

By Kaleah Mcilwain and Deanna Durante

A man in Chester County is facing assault charges after police body-worn camera shows him driving straight into them and colliding with an officer patrol vehicle.

In the early morning hours of August 13, West Whiteland Township police officers were called to a domestic situation along the 300 block of South Balderston Drive between a father and son.

When officers arrived, they saw a man operating a red Honda in the driveway of a home who they believed was the suspect, 46-year-old Brian Hook, who was violating a protection from abuse order by showing up at the home he was ordered to stay away from.

As officers exited their patrol vehicles and approached the home, Hook accelerated and drove across the front yard towards the police officers forcing them to jump out the way as he slammed into a parked police patrol vehicle, police said.

Body-worn camera shows the moment Hook strikes the officer’s vehicle and then tries to run.

“I think the public knows what happens on social media and what they want to see but sometimes they don’t get to see first-hand when we pull up to an incident and we’re just waiting there to talk to someone, a victim or a family member or the actual person that we’re trying to contact, and then they turn around and just drive straight into us,” Detective Sergeant Jeff Mccloskey with West Whiteland Police said. “The reactions that happened that night put everyone in danger.”

Hook was taken off the streets and hospitalized. He is facing criminal charges including assault on police.

Hook is set to appear in court next month.

No officers were hurt during this incident.

