Man Exposes Self, Commits Lewd Act on SEPTA Subway Platform, Police Say

The indecent exposure incident took place on Feb. 8, 2022, on the southbound platform of the Broad Street Line's North Philadelphia Station

By Dan Stamm

Man who SEPTA police say exposed himself on the southbound platform at SEPTA's North Philadelphia Station on the Broad Street Line.
Surveillance image released by SEPTA

SEPTA police hope that someone recognizes a man caught on camera who they say indecently exposed himself and performed a lewd act at a Broad Street Line subway station.

The incident took place shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, on the southbound platform of the North Philadelphia Station, the regional transit agency said Tuesday.

The man exposed himself to a woman then performed a lewd act before boarding a southbound train, SEPTA police said.

Police released images of the man in hopes of tracking him down. Anyone who recognizes him or has information about the incident were asked to call SEPTA police at (215) 580-8111.

