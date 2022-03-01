SEPTA police hope that someone recognizes a man caught on camera who they say indecently exposed himself and performed a lewd act at a Broad Street Line subway station.

The incident took place shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, on the southbound platform of the North Philadelphia Station, the regional transit agency said Tuesday.

The man exposed himself to a woman then performed a lewd act before boarding a southbound train, SEPTA police said.

Police released images of the man in hopes of tracking him down. Anyone who recognizes him or has information about the incident were asked to call SEPTA police at (215) 580-8111.