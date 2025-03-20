Man electrocuted while trying to steal copper wire in Philadelphia: Police

A man has suffered burns all over his body after police said he was electrocuted by a transformer box while trying to steal copper wire in Philadelphia's Bustleton neighborhood, police said.

According to police, this all happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 19, 2025, next to a torn-down KFC by Grant Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police said a man -- in his 40s or 50s -- cut the lock off a transformer box in an attempt to steal some copper wire inside.

When the man cut into a high-voltage cable, police said it caused a severe electric shock and started a small fire.

The man is currently at the hospital in critical condition with severe burns to his face, neck, chest, and arms, police shared. At the scene, investigators found the man's cutting tools.

This incident immediately caused a power outage for other businesses and residents in the neighborhood.

"PECO has since turned the power back on because when this high voltage cable was cut, it shut off electricity to multiple businesses between the transformer box and Grant Avenue. According to PECO, it affected the power outage of 1,500 customers," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The power was able to be restored within 30 minutes after the incident.