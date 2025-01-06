Man riding electric bike killed in crash along Broad Street in North Philly

A man, who was riding an electric bike, was killed in a crash that happened early Monday along Broad Street in North Philadelphia, police officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2 a.m. on Monday when a man, riding an electric bike, was involved in a collision with a vehicle that was headed southbound on Broad Street at West Erie Avenue.

Officials said the vehicle that struck the man stayed on the scene after the crash.

Early Monday, police officials said they were still working to determine the victim's identity and were reviewing surveillance cameras throughout the area in a effort to determine what may have lead to the deadly crash.

The man, officials said, was pronounced shortly after the crash.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.