North Philadelphia

Man riding electric bike killed in crash along Broad Street in North Philly

Police are investigating after a man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding an electric bike along Broad Street at West Erie Avenue early Monday morning, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man, who was riding an electric bike, was killed in a crash that happened early Monday along Broad Street in North Philadelphia, police officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2 a.m. on Monday when a man, riding an electric bike, was involved in a collision with a vehicle that was headed southbound on Broad Street at West Erie Avenue.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Officials said the vehicle that struck the man stayed on the scene after the crash.

Early Monday, police officials said they were still working to determine the victim's identity and were reviewing surveillance cameras throughout the area in a effort to determine what may have lead to the deadly crash.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The man, officials said, was pronounced shortly after the crash.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us