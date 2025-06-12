Camden County

Man drowns while swimming in lake in Camden County: Police

The man's identity has not been released to the public.

By Brendan Brightman

A 27-year-old man drowned while swimming in Penbryn Lake in Winslow Township, New Jersey, Thursday afternoon, police said.

At around 3 p.m., police said they were called to a possible drowning where a man swimming in the lake went underwater and never resurfaced.

Search and rescue efforts began immediately, police said, and a body was recovered at around 4:05 p.m. in the water near where he was last seen.

The victim's identity is being withheld, however his family has been told of the tragedy, police said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

