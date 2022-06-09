Man Drowns Off Wildwood Crest Beach

Wildwood Crest police said a 53-year-old man drowned while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean off the Jersey Shore town Tuesday afternoon.

Officers and members of the rescue team were called to the area of Syracuse Road and the beach around 4 p.m. for a report of a drowning, police said.

Joel Green was out in the water when nearby swimmers noticed he was unresponsive and pulled him to shore, officials said.

A beachgoer performed CPR until emergency responders arrived to continue life-saving measures, the Wildwood Crest PD said. Green was then taken to Regional Medical Center. He died a short time later.

Police said Green was from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, in the western part of the state.

In Wildwood Crest Police Department's release, they extended their condolences and reminded bathers to swim at protected beaches while lifeguards are on duty.