Man drives self to hospital after being injured in Northeast Philly shooting

Police are investigating after a man was hurt in a Northeast Philadelphia shooting and drove himself to the hospital early Thursday morning, officials said.

According to Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small, the incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday after officers were called for a report of a shooting near the intersection of Hellman Street and Torresdale Avenue on the city's Tacony neighborhood.

However, Small said, responding officers found no victim at the scene.

Instead, the only evidence that a shooting had occurred at that location, that police initially found, was a single bullet shell, said Small.

"While investigating the scene, we got information that the shooting victim was in a vehicle traveling north on Roosevelt Boulevard," Small said. "He drove himself to the hospital."

Officers, he said, then traveled to a nearby hospital where they found the victim, a 42-year-old man, who had been shot in the leg.

He was listed in stable condition, said Small.

Further investigation uncovered surveillance video of the incident, that Small said, let officers "clearly see" the victim park his newer model, white Jaguar, outside at that intersection while a woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, hopped out of the car to enter a nearby convenience store.

As the man waits in the vehicle, Small said, video shows another man approach the car and appear to enter some kind of verbal altercation with the victim of the shooting.

After some back and forth, Small said, the alleged shooter kicks the passenger door, opens it and slams it shut before he produces a hand gun.

He then fired one shot through the open passenger's side window that struck the driver in the leg.

Small said, after that, the victim immediately pulls the car away.

He said that police believe the shooter and the victim knew each other and they are still working to track down the man who fired the gun.

Also, Small said, officers haven't located the woman who exited the vehicle before the shooting occurred.

An investigation, he said, is ongoing.