Man Drives Himself to Hospital After Being Shot 7 Times

A 42-year-old man is listed in critical but stable condition after he drove himself to the hospital after being shot at least seven times in an late night shooting on Tuesday, police said.

According to law enforcement officials, the man drove himself to a hospital after he had been the victim of a shooting that occurred along the 2500 block of Shelmire Avenue in the city's Rhawnhurst section at about 11:52 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man was placed in critical but stable condition, and officials said, his vehicle is being held by police.

There has been no arrest in this incident, but officials said an investigation in ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.