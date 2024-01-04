Man drills hole and steals gas from Philly community center van, police say

Philadelphia Police are searching for a man who they say drilled a hole in the gas tank and stole gas from a Philly community center van that’s used to transport children.

On Friday, Dec. 29, around 5:30 p.m., a man, who police later identified as 45-year-old Michael Crossan, drilled a hole in the gas tank of a 2019 Ford Transit van at the North Light Community Center on 175 Green Lane in Philadelphia, investigators said. Officials said Crossan stole gas from the van and then drove off in a car.

The vandalism caused over $2,200 in damage, according to officials with North Light. Philadelphia Police released a photo of Crossan while the community center released surveillance pictures that they say showed the suspect walking with the stolen gas and placing it inside a car before driving off.

If you have any information on Crossan’s whereabouts, please call 911 or Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or submit a tip to 215-686-8477 (TIPS).

North Light is a nonprofit organization that provides a safe learning environment and mentorship for children and teenagers.