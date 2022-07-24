Man Dies When Lyft Driver Ends Ride on Del. Highway: Police

A Maryland man has died after police said his Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway.

Delaware State Police said the crash occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. A group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach back to Bethany Beach.

The group was traveling south on U.S. 1 in the area of Anchors Way when a dispute arose. Police said the Lyft driver stopped in the highway's left lane and demanded the group get out.

A 43-year-old man from Clarksburg, Maryland, exited on the right side and was struck by a passing Toyota Corolla. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

DSP said the 27-year-old man driving the Corolla swerved to not rear-end the ride-sharing vehicle, but "failed to see the pedestrian who had just exited the right rear passenger seat and was standing in the roadway."

The driver of the Corolla pulled over to the shoulder, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said they are looking for the Lyft driver who left after the crash. The operator or the Lyft vehicle had not been identified as of Sunday night as the case remained under investigation.

A request for comment from Lyft was not immediately returned Sunday.