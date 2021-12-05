Man Dies Trapped in Bucks County House During Fire

A man died Sunday morning in Bucks County when his home went up in flames and first responders were unable to enter the building.

Crews from various fire agencies responded to the 5700 block of Private Drive in Doylestown around 3 a.m. when neighbors called after being woken up by screams, the Buckingham Township Police Department said in a news release.

Responding police and firefighters found one of the homeowners outside the house. That person told first responders someone else was inside, but the house was engulfed by flames and smoke, preventing rescuers from going inside, the BTPD said.

Firefighters eventually entered, but by that time the man had died upstairs, the department said.

The victim’s identity was being withheld and the cause of the blaze remained under investigation.