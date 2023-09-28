Man dies on front steps of rowhouse after Overbrook shooting

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was found shot to death on the front stoop of a rowhouse in the city's Overbrook neighborhood early Thursday.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, officers responding to calls reporting a shooting found a man, believed to be in his 30s, slumped across the front steps of a rowhouse along the 5400 block of Euclid Street just before 2:30 a.m.

Medical professionals responded to the scene and, Small said, the man was pronounced at about 2:36 a.m.

Small said the man, who police have not yet been able to identify, had been shot once in the stomach.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officers recovered two spent shell casings inches from where the man was laying, said Small.

"It appears that the shooter or shooters were standing very, very close to this victim," he told NBC10.

No arrests have yet been made and no motive has been determined, but Small said that he is hopeful surveillance camera footage that police have gathered from homes and a school nearby could help officials figure out what happened.

"Hopefully these cameras recorded something that could help us with this homicide investigation," said Small.

An investigation into this incident, he said, is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.