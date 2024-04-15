Man left to die on sidewalk near St. Joe's after Overbrook shooting, police say

A man has died after being shot multiple times during an incident in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood, before he was dumped on a sidewalk near St. Joseph's University, on Monday morning, officials said.

According to police, the man was discovered around 5 a.m. on a sidewalk along City Avenue, near St. Joseph's University, after he had been shot multiple times.

First responders attempted first aid, however, police sources told NBC10 that the man died after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials claimed the man was not shot at the location where he was found.

Instead, multiple police sources told NBC10 that they believe the man was shot in an incident that happened at the intersection of 56th Street and Lansdowne Avenue before he was taken to City Avenue and left to die.

According to law enforcement officials, no students of the university were involved in this incident and the man was never on the school's campus, instead, he was dumped on the sidewalk at some point after the shooting in Overbrook.

Police officials have not yet provided further information on the man's identity or the shooting incident that led to his death.

According to police, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.