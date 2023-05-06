Man Dies in Early Morning Shooting in West Philadelphia

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was found dead on a West Philadelphia sidewalk early Saturday.

According to police, officers responding to a report of the sound of gunshots found a man, after he had been shot at least once in the head, on the sidewalk along the 4900 block of Catherine Street at about 3 a.m. on Saturday.

An official on the scene told NBC10 the victim -- who is believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s -- was pronounced at the scene.

Also, investigators said a handgun was found on the sidewalk near the victim's body.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

So far, police said they have made no arrests and have no motive for this shooting, but the incident remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.