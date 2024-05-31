Pennsylvania

Man dies in apartment fire in Pottstown, Pennsylvania

Bradley Ludwig, 53, died from his injuries following an apartment fire on 501 High Street in Pottstown, Pennsylvania on Thursday, May 30, 2024

By David Chang

A man died from his injuries following a fire at an apartment complex in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

On Thursday, May 30, at 6:05 a.m., Pottstown firefighters responded to a reported fire on the fifth floor of the Robert P. Smith Towers on 501 High Street. Firefighters arrived to put out the flames. Five residents inside the complex were taken to the hospital and treated for injuries and smoke inhalation.

One of the victims, 53-year-old Bradley Ludwig of Pottstown, was pronounced dead at the hospital Thursday night. Officials said he died from thermal burns and smoke inhalation and his death was ruled accidental.

Pottstown police and Pottstown firefighters continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

