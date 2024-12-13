Man dies following house fire in North Philadelphia

A man died following a house fire in North Philadelphia early Friday morning.

The fire started around 4:45 a.m. at a home on the 2300 block of West Somerset Street. Responding firefighters placed the flames under control at 5:05 a.m.

One man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A fire official told NBC10 the victim died from cardiac arrest. Officials have not yet revealed his identity or the cause of the fire.

