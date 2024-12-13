Philadelphia

Man dies following house fire in North Philadelphia

A man died following a house fire on the 2300 block of West Somerset Street in North Philadelphia

A man died following a house fire in North Philadelphia early Friday morning.

The fire started around 4:45 a.m. at a home on the 2300 block of West Somerset Street. Responding firefighters placed the flames under control at 5:05 a.m.

One man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A fire official told NBC10 the victim died from cardiac arrest. Officials have not yet revealed his identity or the cause of the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

