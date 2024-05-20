Man dies days after Camden shooting, officials seek gunman

Police in Camden, NJ, are on the hunt for a gunman after a 25-year-old man died days after he was shot in the city.

According to police, Shyhiem Davis, 25, of Woodlynne, died on May 17, days after he had been shot in an incident that happened along the 700 block of Ferry Avenue.

On May 13, officials said, police detected gunfire in that area of Ferry Avenue. Later that evening, Davis was admitted to a nearby hospital as a "walk-in gunshot victim," officials said.

He was admitted and remained in critical condition until he was pronounced at about 3:37 p.m. on May 17, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police officials said that an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Kriedler of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 930-5355 and Detective Jake Siegfried of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 820-3537.

Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.