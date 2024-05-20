New Jersey

Man dies days after Camden shooting, officials seek gunman

Police in Camden, NJ, are on the lookout for a suspected killer after a 25-year-old man died four days after he was shot in an incident that happened along Ferry Avenue

Police in Camden, NJ, are on the hunt for a gunman after a 25-year-old man died days after he was shot in the city.

According to police, Shyhiem Davis, 25, of Woodlynne, died on May 17, days after he had been shot in an incident that happened along the 700 block of Ferry Avenue.

24/7 Philadelphia news stream: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

On May 13, officials said, police detected gunfire in that area of Ferry Avenue. Later that evening, Davis was admitted to a nearby hospital as a "walk-in gunshot victim," officials said.

He was admitted and remained in critical condition until he was pronounced at about 3:37 p.m. on May 17, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police officials said that an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Kriedler of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 930-5355 and Detective Jake Siegfried of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 820-3537.

Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Mayor Cherelle Parker orders all city workers back to the office

gun violence 56 mins ago

2 shot in Southwest Philly, 1 dies

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCamden
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us