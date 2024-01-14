Man dies after shooting in Philly's Logan neighborhood

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man died following a shooting that happened in the city's Logan neighborhood on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident came to light after police stopped a truck, at about 10 p.m., that was speeding towards a hospital in North Philadelphia, and found the occupants of the vehicle were transporting a 30-year-old man who had been shot.

Law enforcement officials said that the man had suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and face, and was pronounced at about 10:02 p.m.

Further investigation found that the man had been targeted by two masked gunmen in a shooting that happed earlier that evening along the 1500 block of Rockland Street in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood.

Police have not made any arrests and officials said Sunday that they are unsure of a motive in this shooting.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.