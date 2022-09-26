Spring Garden

Man Dies After He's Shot 21 Times in Spring Garden, Police Say

The 19-year-old man was shot 21 times on the 600 block of North 13th Street, police said

A man was killed after he was shot nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to Philadelphia police, the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street.

Officers rushed him to the hospital where he died at 2:15 p.m., police said.

Authorities said no arrests had been made.

