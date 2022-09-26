Man Dies After He's Shot 21 Times in Spring Garden, Police Say

A man was killed after he was shot nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to Philadelphia police, the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street.

Officers rushed him to the hospital where he died at 2:15 p.m., police said.

Authorities said no arrests had been made.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.