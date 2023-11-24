Man dies after he was shot multiple times in Trenton, police say

Police are investigating after a man was gunned down in Trenton, New Jersey early Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the first block of Oliver Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. to find a man on the sidewalk shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police ask if anyone has information regarding this incident to contact MCHTF Detective Elijah Phillips at 609-414-2006 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at 609-256-0997.