Man dies after falling from SEPTA platform, Philly police say

A man died from his injuries after falling from a SEPTA platform in North Philadelphia, police said.

The unidentified 66-year-old man was at a SEPTA station on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue at 8:34 p.m. on Monday, March 10, when he fell from the platform. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:59 p.m.

Police have released few additional details on the incident but said the man’s death was accidental.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.