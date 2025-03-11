Man dies after falling from SEPTA platform, Philly police say

A man died from his injuries after falling from a SEPTA platform in North Philadelphia, police said.
The unidentified 66-year-old man was at a SEPTA station on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue at 8:34 p.m. on Monday, March 10, when he fell from the platform. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:59 p.m.
Police have released few additional details on the incident but said the man’s death was accidental.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
