Man dies after falling from roof of Philadelphia building

A man died after falling from a roof while working on a Philadelphia building Monday afternoon.

The 74-year-old man was working on the second floor roof of a property along the 200 block of South 46th Street at 2:50 p.m. when he fell to the ground. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:21 p.m., police said.

Police have not yet released the man’s identity or additional details on the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

