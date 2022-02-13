Pennsylvania

Man Dies After Crashing Into Building, Leading to Blast in Conshohocken

The 47-year-old man was driving on East Elm Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday when he lost control of his car and crashed into a nearby building

By David Chang

A man died from his injuries after he crashed his car into a building, leading to an explosion in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, overnight. 

The 47-year-old man was driving on East Elm Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday when he lost control of his car and crashed into a nearby building, shearing off the gas service. The escaping natural gas then ignited, causing an explosion. 

A West Conshohocken Police officer and a Good Samaritan both pulled the man out of the vehicle. Firefighters placed the flames under control and PECO gas services shut down the gas. 

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not yet revealed his identity. He was the only person inside the vehicle and no other injuries were reported. 

