Philadelphia

Man dies after crashing car into SEPTA bus while fleeing traffic stop, police say

The incident happened around 1 a.m. at Frankford and East Allegheny Avenues in Kensington, according to police.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 23-year-old man died Saturday morning after he crashed a car into a SEPTA bus while attempting to flee from a traffic stop, police said.

According to police, the incident happened around 1 a.m. at Frankford and East Allegheny Avenues in Kensington.

It's not clear why the officers tried to stop the driver, but investigators told NBC10 they watched as the man sped off and crashed into a bus about a block away.

Philadelphia Jan 15

Video: SEPTA bus slides down snow-covered hill as roads turn icy in Philly

Lackawanna County Jan 17

5 people killed by semi-trailer truck after leaving vehicles on snowy Pa. highway

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police said a passenger on the bus had to be taken to the hospital. There was minimal damage to the bus.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaSEPTA
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us