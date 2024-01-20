Man dies after crashing car into SEPTA bus while fleeing traffic stop, police say

A 23-year-old man died Saturday morning after he crashed a car into a SEPTA bus while attempting to flee from a traffic stop, police said.

According to police, the incident happened around 1 a.m. at Frankford and East Allegheny Avenues in Kensington.

It's not clear why the officers tried to stop the driver, but investigators told NBC10 they watched as the man sped off and crashed into a bus about a block away.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police said a passenger on the bus had to be taken to the hospital. There was minimal damage to the bus.