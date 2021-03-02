hit-and-run

Man Dies After Being Struck by 2 Hit-and-Run Vehicles in Philly

If you have any information on the crash or the whereabouts of the drivers and vehicles, please call the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or 3181. 

By David Chang

A man died after he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle and then run over by a second vehicle that fled the scene in Philadelphia over the weekend. 

On Saturday, at 11:52 p.m., a man was standing in the middle of the road near the 4700 block of 5th Street when he was struck by a red SUV that was traveling southbound. 

The impact knocked the man to the roadway and he was run over by a silver vehicle that was traveling northbound. 

The red SUV fled south on 5th Street while the silver vehicle continued northbound. 

The first hit-and-run vehicle is a newer model red SUV, possibly a Toyota, that should have damage to the left side mirror. 

The second vehicle is a two-door silver Honda Civic with a sunroof and possible damage to the left front headlight as well as old damage to the right side. 

If you have any information on the crash or the whereabouts of the drivers and vehicles, please call the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or 3181. 

