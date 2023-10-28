A man has died after being shot twice in the leg early Saturday morning, according to officials.

Philadelphia Police responded to a shooting on the 2200 block of Tasker Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. in the Point Breeze neighborhood of Philly, authorities said.

When they arrived, they took the 23-year-old victim to a nearby hospital, police said. The man died just after 2 a.m. from his injuries.

No arrests have been made yet. Homicide detectives are currently investigating.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

As of Friday night, at least 356 people had been killed in the city so far in 2023, according to police data. That's down about 19% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years in the past 16 years.