A man is dead after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood, according to police.

The 31-year-old victim was shot multiple times throughout his body on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

Léelo en español aquí

Responding officers took the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 7 p.m.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, but the investigation is ongoing.

As of Monday night, 346 people had been murdered in Philadelphia in 2023, according to Philadelphia Police Department statistics. This represents a 20% decrease since this time last year, officials note.