A man was shot and killed on the 800 block of South 58th Street in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood of Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.

The 23-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital by police where he died.

No arrest has been made yet, according to police.

Entering Tuesday, there were at least 266 homicides reported so far this year in Philadelphia, according to data released by Philadelphia police. That's down 23% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.