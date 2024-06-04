Man dies after being shot in the leg in Kensington

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man died after being shot once in the leg in the city's Kensington Avenue on Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 3000 block of North Water Street at about 7:54 p.m. on Monday night, to find 29-year-old Nicholas Delgado, of Kensington, unresponsive after suffering a gunshot wound to his right leg.

He was taken to a nearby hospital were he was pronounced at about 8:41 p.m.

Police officials said the incident remains under investigation.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.