Kensington

Man dies after being shot in the leg in Kensington

Police say a 29-year-old man has died after he was found unresponsive after being shot along the roadway on North Water Street in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Monday night

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man died after being shot once in the leg in the city's Kensington Avenue on Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 3000 block of North Water Street at about 7:54 p.m. on Monday night, to find 29-year-old Nicholas Delgado, of Kensington, unresponsive after suffering a gunshot wound to his right leg.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

He was taken to a nearby hospital were he was pronounced at about 8:41 p.m.

Police officials said the incident remains under investigation.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Kensington
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us