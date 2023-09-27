Philadelphia

Man dies after being shot in the head in West Philadelphia

Police on scene investigating a shooting that left a man dead in West Philadelphia
NBC10 Philadelphia

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot in the head and killed in West Philly on Wednesday night, according to police.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on the 3900 block of Ogden Street, police said.

The man in his late thirties was taken to a nearby hospital by police where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday night.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

As of Tuesday night, there were 323 homicides reported so far this year in Philadelphia, according to data released by Philadelphia police. That's down 19 percent from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us