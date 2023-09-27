Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot in the head and killed in West Philly on Wednesday night, according to police.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on the 3900 block of Ogden Street, police said.

The man in his late thirties was taken to a nearby hospital by police where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday night.

As of Tuesday night, there were 323 homicides reported so far this year in Philadelphia, according to data released by Philadelphia police. That's down 19 percent from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.