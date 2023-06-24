Man dies after being shot in the head on Broad St. at Girard Ave.

Police in Philadelphia are investigating a killing after a 21-year-old man died after being shot in the head in North Philadelphia, early Saturday.

According to police, at about 2 a.m., officers responded to a report that two men had been shot near the intersection of Broad Street and Girard Avenue.

Here, officer found a man who had been shot in the head and, police said, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced.

Also at this location, officials found another male who had been shot in the leg, police said.

However, in speaking with NBC10 at the scene of the shooting, early Saturday, Captain Anthony Mirabella of the Philadelphia Police Department said this individual is being "treated as a prisoner at this time."

This individual, he said, was also transported to a nearby hospital where he is being treated.

No weapon has yet been recovered, but the captain said that an investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.