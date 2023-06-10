Man dies after being shot in the head in Southwest Philly

Police are investigating after two people were shot -- and one man was killed -- in a shooting that happened on Friday night in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to police, a man -- who police have not yet provided identifying information for -- was pronounced dead at about 11:27 p.m., after he was reportedly shot in the head in a home along the 5700 block of Elmwood Avenue.

A second man, police said, was wounded after being shot in the leg in this shooting, as well.

Law enforcement officials have not yet revealed any motive for this shooting and have not said if there have been any arrests in this incident, however an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.