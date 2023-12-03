West Philadelphia

Man dies after being shot in the face on Sunday morning in West Philly

Law enforcement officials said a man has died after being shot in the face on Farson Street in West Philadelphia early Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after an early morning shooting in West Philadelphia left a man dead.

According to police, a man was shot in the face before 5:30 a.m. and was discovered by officers responding to a reported shooting along the unit block of Farson Street in West Philadelphia.

Officials said the man -- who police have not yet provided identifying information on -- was pronounced at the scene of the crime at about 5:35 a.m.

According to law enforcement officials, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

