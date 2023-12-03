Man dies after being shot in the face on Sunday morning in West Philly

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after an early morning shooting in West Philadelphia left a man dead.

According to police, a man was shot in the face before 5:30 a.m. and was discovered by officers responding to a reported shooting along the unit block of Farson Street in West Philadelphia.

Officials said the man -- who police have not yet provided identifying information on -- was pronounced at the scene of the crime at about 5:35 a.m.

According to law enforcement officials, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.