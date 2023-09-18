Man dies after being shot in the back in Philly's Kensington neighborhood

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a man was killed by a gunshot wound to the back in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood early Monday.

According to police, officers responding to a report of a shooting shortly before 1:45 a.m. on Monday, found a man -- whose identity has not yet been provided by police -- in the street along the 2400 block of Aramingo Avenue after he had been shot at least once.

Officials said the first responders transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced.

Law enforcement officials said that no arrests have yet been made, but investigators believe three people fled after the shooting.

Monday's slaying came after a violent weekend that saw at least six people killed throughout the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.