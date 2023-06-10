Southwest Philadelphia

Man dies after being shot multiple times in Southwest Philly

Two people were shot and a 35-year-old man, reportedly died, following a shooting late Friday night

By Hayden Mitman

Officers investigate after a man died after being shot in the head in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night.
NBC10

Police are investigating after two people were shot -- and a 35-year-old man was killed -- in a shooting that happened on Friday night in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to police, a 35-year-old man -- who police have not yet provided identifying information for -- was pronounced dead at about 11:27 p.m., after he was reportedly shot in the head in a home along the 5700 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Officials said the shooting was believed to have occurred at about 11:16 p.m. on Friday.

A 42-year-old man, police said, was also wounded after being shot in the leg in this shooting, as well. Officials said he arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle and was placed in stable condition.

Law enforcement officials have not yet revealed any motive for this shooting and have not said if there have been any arrests in this incident, however an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

