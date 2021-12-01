Man Dies After Being Shot, Despite Reaching Friends' House for Safety

A man shot in the head and chest while sitting in his car was able to run to his friends’ house for safety but ultimately died of his wounds Tuesday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

The 36-year-old man was struck after a gunman fired at least 10 shots from across the “small” street on the 2100 block of Lambert Street around 11:30 p.m., Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The victim had been sitting in the driver’s seat of his car and was able to get out and run about 50 feet to a house belonging to some friends, Small said. There, he collapsed on the living room floor.

The man was unresponsive when medics rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:15 a.m.

Police did not immediately identify a motive or have a description of the shooter, but there were various surveillance cameras in the area that investigators were attempting to look at for clues, Small said.

As of Tuesday night, there had been at least 510 homicides this year in Philadelphia, according to figures from the Philadelphia Police Department, making 2021 the deadliest year on record.

At least 441 of the homicide victims died from being shot, according to a tally from the city controller’s office, which was last updated Sunday. Another 1,680 people were shot but lived.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.