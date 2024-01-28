Police in Philadelphia are looking for more information after a man died after being left at a hospital following a shooting that, officials believe, happened in the Cobbs Creek section of West Philadelphia.

According to police, officers were contacted by hospital representatives at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night after a 29-year-old was dropped off there after being shot in his left side.

The victim, police said, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital at about 12:12 a.m.

An investigation into the incident, officials said, linked the man to an incident that happened that evening on the 800 block of S. Cecil Street.

Homicide investigators are looking for more information on this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.