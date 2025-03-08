Man detained outside Philly courthouse without explanation, activists say

Out of nowhere on Friday, three men detained a person coming out of the Center for Criminal Justice in Center City Philadelphia, according to the community organization Juntos.

Cell phone video gives a glimpse of what happened outside of the courthouse on Filbert Street on March 7 when the men, who didn't identify themselves, took a person away in what looked like a law enforcement-type van.

Juntos said that they think it could be tied to ICE operations and is now working to get to the bottom of this.

The cell phone video doesn't show the entire interaction, but Juntos said one of its members had been at a court hearing with the man, originally from Mexico, who was detained.

"Someone just called out their name. He turned around. When he acknowledged the person, that’s when we were surrounded by 3 people who looked like civilians," Juntos member Ana Sandoval said.

Sandoval wouldn't say why they were at the courthouse but did say it was for a second hearing.

In the video obtained by NBC10, Sandoval can be heard desperately demanding answers from the three men, but, she said, no one ever identified themselves or showed any documentation as they took the man away.

"I started to ask them who they were, what their department was, was it ICE? Was it the police? Where’s their warrant? They told me they didn’t have to answer any of those things," Sandoval said.

NBC10 reached out to ICE to see if this is a part of the nationwide crackdown on undocumented immigrants that we've seen recently in our area, but we haven't heard back.

Juntos called the encounter disheartening and is still waiting for answers.