Man Killed in Love Triangle Shootout

Philadelphia police believe a love triangle led to a shootout on a West Philadelphia street early Tuesday morning.

Two men were shooting at each other on the 5400 block of Media Street around 1:30 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

Officers responded after receiving several 911 calls to find a man in his 30s lying in the street shot at least once in the chest, police said. He was unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives spoke with a woman who witnessed the shooting and knew both men, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police said at least 14 shots were fired. The victim’s gun and a magazine were found at the scene.

The other gunman ran off, but police said they know who did it and expect to make a quick arrest.

Entering Tuesday, there were at least 178 homicides in Philadelphia in 2022. That's down 9% from the same time last year, which was ultimately the city's deadliest on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.