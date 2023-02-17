Man Dead After Shot 20 Times Inside Corner Store

A man died after being shot 20 times inside a corner store in West Philadelphia on Friday night.

The 39-year-old victim was shot 20 times throughout the body at 5100 Hadfield Street, according to police.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.