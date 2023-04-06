Philadelphia

Man Dead After Shooting Inside Barbershop in Germantown

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A man is dead after he was shot in the head inside a barbershop along Germantown Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at 1:17 p.m. inside of Wildstyles Barbershop at 5900 Germantown Avenue, police said.

A man was transported to the hospital after being shot multiple times in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at 1:29 p.m., according to police.

At this time there are no arrests.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

